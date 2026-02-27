Troy Melton Injury: Dealing with elbow strain

Melton has a right elbow strain and will be given extended rest after visiting with a doctor this week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's unclear how long Melton's shutdown period will last, but he is not expected to be ready for the beginning of the season. The young right-hander has yet to pitch in a game this spring and will need to be built back up from scratch once he does resume a throwing program. Melton was unlikely to crack the Tigers' rotation even before the injury and is now looking at a stint on the injured list.