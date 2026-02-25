Troy Melton headshot

Troy Melton Injury: Held back by arm soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 7:42am

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Melton has yet to make a Grapefruit League appearance due to general right arm soreness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hinch said the club is "playing it pretty conservative" and will get Melton "checked out" before a more concrete update on his condition is revealed. Melton was already likely on the outside looking in for a spot in Detroit's rotation following the team's signings of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, and the injury could be a knockout blow even if it's not a long-term issue.

Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers
