Troy Melton Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Tigers placed Melton (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old was diagnosed with a right elbow strain early in camp and has yet to resume throwing, so the Tigers elected to move him to the 60-day IL to free up space on the 40-man roster for the contract of Enmanuel De Jesus. Melton's return timeline won't gain much clarity until he's able to restart a throwing program, but he'll be eligible to be reinstated in late May.