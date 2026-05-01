Troy Melton Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Melton (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland this weekend, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Melton has finally been cleared to pitch in games after going down with a right elbow strain back in February. The righty didn't pitch in spring training and is already on the 60-day injured list, so it will be a gradual buildup. The role Melton ultimately fills with the Tigers will depend on how he looks and feels on his rehab assignment and also what the team's need is once the hurler is deemed physically ready.