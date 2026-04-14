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Troy Melton Injury: Throwing off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 9:11pm

Melton (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 25-year-old righty suffered an elbow strain early in spring training and began the season on the 60-day injured list, but he started his throwing program about a month ago and has now resumed mound work. Melton will be eligible to be reinstated in late May, but it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to join the Tigers at that point given that he just returned to the mound and will require a lengthy rehab assignment.

Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers
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