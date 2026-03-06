Troy Melton Injury: Yet to resume throwing

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Melton (elbow) remains limited to plyometric exercises, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Melton is in the second week of a projected 1-2 week shutdown period after he was diagnosed with a right elbow strain. The young hurler did not appear in any games before getting hurt, so he will need some time to be built back up after he's cleared to throw. Melton has already been ruled out for the beginning of the season, but there's no word yet on a specific timetable for his return.