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Troy Melton News: Activated, will start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Tigers reinstated Melton (elbow) from the 60-day injured list and will have him start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader in Baltimore.

Detroit designated right-hander Connor Seabold for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Melton, who will be making his 2026 debut with the Tigers after spending the first two months of the season on the shelf while recovering from a right elbow strain. Melton showed little sign of rust over his four-start rehab assignment (three with Single-A Lakeland, one with Triple-A Toledo), compiling a 1.54 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB over 11.2 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander finished the 2025 season as a reliever for Detroit but should be in line for a longer-term look in the big-league rotation this time around while the Tigers wait for the likes of Tarik Skubal (elbow) and Justin Verlander (hip) to return from the IL. Melton covered 63 pitches and five innings in his final rehab start, so he could face some light workload restrictions during Sunday's outing.

Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers
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