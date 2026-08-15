Troy Melton News: Inefficient in no-decision Saturday
Melton didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox, giving up three runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.
It was the shortest outing of the season for Melton, who got the hook after 87 pitches (56 strikes) with the score tied 3-3. The right-hander continues to be stingy with long balls, though -- he didn't give up a homer for a fourth straight start Saturday, and since the beginning of July he's been taken deep just once in eight trips to the mound, posting a 1.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB over 46.2 innings. Melton will look to bounce back in his next start, which is set to come on the road next weekend in Kansas City.
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