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Troy Melton News: Nearly goes distance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Melton (2-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over eighth inning in a 7-2 victory over the Rays. He struck out five.

The right-hander tossed an efficient 94 pitches (67 strikes) in the longest outing of his career. Melton has been outstanding since coming off the IL and bolstering an injury-wracked Tigers rotation, posting a 1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB through 20.2 innings over three starts. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Twins.

Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers
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