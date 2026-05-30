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Troy Melton News: Not involved in decision Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Melton didn't factor into the decision Friday against the White Sox. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out one.

Melton limited the damage considerably, as the only run he allowed came on an RBI double from Miguel Vargas in the third inning. Melton has done an excellent job limiting the damage since he's given up just two runs on 12.2 innings across two starts, but his 4:4 K:BB isn't exactly encouraging from a fantasy perspective. With Casey Mize (adductor), Justin Verlander (hip) and Tarik Skubal (elbow) still out, Melton could have another turn in the rotation since he has a 1.42 ERA in his first two starts of the year. If that's the case, he'd be lined up to make his next start on the road against the Rays next week.

Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers
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