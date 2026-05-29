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Troy Melton News: Picking up another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Melton is slated to start in Friday's game against the White Sox in Chicago, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

As expected, Melton will remain in the Detroit rotation for at least one more turn after a serviceable showing in his 2026 MLB debut this past weekend. After being activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of the second game of the Tigers' doubleheader with the Orioles last Sunday, Melton picked up a win while striking out three batters and limiting Baltimore to one earned run on two hits and three walks. Detroit will eventually get some reinforcements to the rotation with Justin Verlander (hip), Ty Madden (forearm) and Tarik Skubal (elbow) due back from the IL within the next few weeks, so Melton will likely need to pitch well in his subsequent starts to maintain his spot.

Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers
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