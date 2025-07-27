Troy Melton News: Start moved up a day

Melton will toe the rubber in Monday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Melton was expected to draw the start Tuesday, but he'll now make his second career start one day earlier. The right-hander surrendered six runs on seven hits and two walks, while striking out seven batters over five frames in his major-league debut against the Pirates on Wednesday. Casey Mize will have his start pushed back a day, starting Tuesday's contest as a result.