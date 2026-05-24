Troy Melton News: Steady in season debut

Melton (1-0) allowed on run on two hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings to earn the win in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

Melton threw 48 of 79 pitches for strikes in his first big-league game since last September. He had been sidelined for the first two months of this season due to an elbow strain. The three walks showed some rust, but it was otherwise a positive outing, albeit in a favorable matchup. Last year, he had a 2.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB over 45.2 innings across 16 regular-season appearances (four starts). Melton is tentatively projected to start versus the White Sox on the road in his next outing.