Troy Melton headshot

Troy Melton News: Steady in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Melton (1-0) allowed on run on two hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings to earn the win in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

Melton threw 48 of 79 pitches for strikes in his first big-league game since last September. He had been sidelined for the first two months of this season due to an elbow strain. The three walks showed some rust, but it was otherwise a positive outing, albeit in a favorable matchup. Last year, he had a 2.76 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB over 45.2 innings across 16 regular-season appearances (four starts). Melton is tentatively projected to start versus the White Sox on the road in his next outing.

Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Melton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Troy Melton See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
5 days ago
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
55 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
94 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
122 days ago