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Troy Melton News: Stuck with loss in quality start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Melton (7-3) took the loss Wednesday as the Tigers fell 3-0 to the Rays, allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The 25-year-old right-hander delivered his ninth quality start of the season in only 16 trips to the mound on 84 pitches (58 strikes), but Detroit didn't provide him with any run support. Over five outings in August, Melton has produced a 2.10 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 30 innings, but he has just a 1-2 record to show for it. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is set to come on the road early next week in Minnesota.

Troy Melton
Detroit Tigers
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