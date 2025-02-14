Troy Taylor Injury: Cleared to throw
Taylor (lat) was cleared to resume throwing Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Taylor suffered a right lat strain in late January during his offseason throwing program, but he has already been given the green light to begin his rehab. It's unclear how quickly the Mariners will try to bring him back, but the 23-year-old reliever may be able to return in time to pitch in some Cactus League games.
