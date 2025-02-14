Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Troy Taylor headshot

Troy Taylor Injury: Cleared to throw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Taylor (lat) was cleared to resume throwing Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Taylor suffered a right lat strain in late January during his offseason throwing program, but he has already been given the green light to begin his rehab. It's unclear how quickly the Mariners will try to bring him back, but the 23-year-old reliever may be able to return in time to pitch in some Cactus League games.

Troy Taylor
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now