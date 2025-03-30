Troy Taylor Injury: Due for rehab assignment soon

Taylor (lat) was spotted playing catch Sunday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma this week, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Seattle placed Taylor on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to a right lat strain, which he suffered in late January while going through his offseason throwing program. While Taylor wasn't able to return to game action before the end of spring training, he looks like he'll be ready to head to the minors in the coming days. Taylor will be eligible to come off the IL on April 8.