Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Troy Taylor headshot

Troy Taylor Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Taylor (lat) will make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma later this week before being evaluated for a potential return to the Mariners' bullpen, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Taylor has already made two appearances with Tacoma, allowing two runs with a 2:0 K:BB over 1.2 innings. If he gets through his next rehab outing without any hiccups he could be ready to rejoin the active roster for the weekend series against the Rangers. Taylor has been working his way back from a right lat strain.

Troy Taylor
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now