Troy Taylor headshot

Troy Taylor Injury: Slated for stint on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Taylor (lat) will begin the season on the injured list but is expected back at some point in April, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Taylor has been held out of Cactus League play due to a right lat strain suffered back in January. He has progressed well since then and will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, but the the 23-year-old reliever simply needs more time to ramp up. Taylor collected a 3.72 ERA and 25:7 K:BB over 19.1 innings with Seattle last season.

