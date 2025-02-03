Fantasy Baseball
Troy Taylor Injury: Suffers lat strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Taylor will not be ready for the start of spring training after suffering a right lat strain last week during his offseason throwing program, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

Given the nature of the injury and how recent it was, it's possible Taylor's readiness for Opening Day is in question. However, more should be known about a potential timetable deeper into spring training. Taylor looked good in 21 appearances out of the Mariners' bullpen in 2024, posting a 3.72 ERA and 25:7 K:BB over 19.1 innings.

