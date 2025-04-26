Fantasy Baseball
Troy Taylor

Troy Taylor News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Mariners recalled Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Taylor has made one appearance for the Mariners this season, during which he surrendered three runs without recording a single out. He also owns a 10.13 ERA in Triple-A, so he'll almost certainly be limited to low-leverage work while with Seattle. He'll come up from the minors alongside Tayler Saucedo to replace Logan Gilbert (elbow), who landed on the injured list Saturday, and Casey Lawrence, who was designated for assignment.

Troy Taylor
Seattle Mariners
