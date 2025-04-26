Troy Taylor News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Mariners recalled Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Taylor has made one appearance for the Mariners this season, during which he surrendered three runs without recording a single out. He also owns a 10.13 ERA in Triple-A, so he'll almost certainly be limited to low-leverage work while with Seattle. He'll come up from the minors alongside Tayler Saucedo to replace Logan Gilbert (elbow), who landed on the injured list Saturday, and Casey Lawrence, who was designated for assignment.