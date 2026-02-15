Troy Watson Injury: On mend from elbow surgery

The Tigers announced that Watson is scheduled to begin a throwing program Monday as he works his way back from arthroscopic right elbow surgery, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Watson is attending Tigers camp as a non-roster invitee, but he may not have enough time to complete his throwing program and make his Grapefruit League debut by the end of the spring. Whenever he's back to full health, Watson is likely to head to Triple-A Toledo, where he'll presumably settle back into a starting role. After beginning last season as a reliever, Watson held his own upon moving into the Toledo rotation, logging a 3.20 ERA while punching out 59 batters over 70.1 innings across 14 starts.