Troy Watson headshot

Troy Watson News: Claimed by M's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

The Mariners claimed Watson off waivers from Detroit on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

Watson was DFA'd by the Tigers on Wednesday despite having posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 55 innings with the team's Triple-A affiliate. The 29-year-old righty has yet to make his MLB debut, but he could receive an opportunity to pitch for Seattle at some point if he continues to pitch well at Tacoma.

Troy Watson
Seattle Mariners
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