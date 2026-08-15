Troy Watson News: Claimed by M's

The Mariners claimed Watson off waivers from Detroit on Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

Watson was DFA'd by the Tigers on Wednesday despite having posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 55 innings with the team's Triple-A affiliate. The 29-year-old righty has yet to make his MLB debut, but he could receive an opportunity to pitch for Seattle at some point if he continues to pitch well at Tacoma.