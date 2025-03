The Pirates optioned Cheng to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old had a strong showing in big-league camp with a 1.178 OPS in 12 spring games, but he'll begin the campaign at the Triple-A level. Cheng received a promotion to Indianapolis late last season but spent most of the year at Double-A Altoona, where he had a .218/.320/.341 slash line in 126 contests.