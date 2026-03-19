Tsung-Che Cheng News: Sent to Triple-A
The Red Sox optioned Cheng to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Boston claimed Cheng off waivers from the Nationals last month, and he'll open the 2026 season in the minors. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut last season with the Pirates but failed to record a hit across seven plate appearances.
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