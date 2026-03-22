Ty Adcock headshot

Ty Adcock News: Opening season in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Padres optioned Adcock to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Adcock failed to win an Opening Day roster spot in a deep Padres bullpen, despite letting in just one earned run on four hits and no walks over his four innings in Cactus League play. The 29-year-old righty has seen limited big-league action over the past three seasons between stops with the Mariners and Mets, logging a 5.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB in 23 innings.

Ty Adcock
San Diego Padres
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