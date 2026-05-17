Ty Blach News: Added to big-league bullpen

The Cubs selected Blach's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Blach joined the organization on a minor-league deal in mid-April and has gotten into five games (three starts) for Iowa, posting a 5.23 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings. He'll likely work in long relief out of the bullpen with the big-league club but also offers rotation depth given that's he's spent most of his career as a starter. To make room for Blach on the 40-man roster, reliever Hunter Harvey (triceps) was moved to the 60-day IL, while Javier Assad was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.