Ty Blach headshot

Ty Blach News: Back with Cubs on minors deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

The Cubs re-signed Blach to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

Blach elected free agency earlier this week after being removed from the Cubs' 40-man roster, but he's now back in the organization on a new contract. The lefty threw three scoreless frames in his lone appearance for Chicago and will give the organization swingman depth at Triple-A Iowa.

Ty Blach
Chicago Cubs
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