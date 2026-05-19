Ty Blach headshot

Ty Blach News: DFA'd by Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Cubs designated Blach for assignment Tuesday.

Blach spun three scoreless innings out of the Cubs' bullpen Monday against the Brewers in his lone appearance for the club, and his reward is being jettisoned from the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The lefty will likely clear waivers, and if that happens, he would have the ability to decline an outright assignment and become a free agent.

Ty Blach
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Blach See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Blach See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 7
Author Image
Chris Bennett
September 7, 2024
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 7
Author Image
Dan Marcus
September 7, 2024
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Double Trouble
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Double Trouble
Author Image
Todd Zola
August 31, 2024
MLB Picks and Props Tonight: Tuesday, July 23
MLB
MLB Picks and Props Tonight: Tuesday, July 23
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
July 23, 2024
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 23
Author Image
Chris Bennett
July 23, 2024