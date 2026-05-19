Ty Blach News: DFA'd by Cubs
The Cubs designated Blach for assignment Tuesday.
Blach spun three scoreless innings out of the Cubs' bullpen Monday against the Brewers in his lone appearance for the club, and his reward is being jettisoned from the 26-man and 40-man rosters. The lefty will likely clear waivers, and if that happens, he would have the ability to decline an outright assignment and become a free agent.
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