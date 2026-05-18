Ty Blach News: Effective in team debut
Blach tossed three scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 9-3 loss to the Brewers. He allowed one hit and struck out two.
Blach had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, and he made his team debut a day later. The lefty, who last appeared in the majors for Colorado back in 2024, looked good, albeit in a low-leverage spot with the Cubs already down six runs when he entered the contest. Blach replaced Javier Assad on the roster for now, though the latter could be back in short order after a stint in Iowa.
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