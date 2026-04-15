Ty Blach headshot

Ty Blach News: Lands MiLB deal with Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 10:57am

Blach agreed to a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Tuesday, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

Blach had been a free agent since the end of last season and didn't take part in spring training, but he'll immediately head to Triple-A Iowa and will either serve as a starter or long reliever. The soft-tossing lefty has seen big-league action in parts of seven seasons across stops with the Giants, Orioles and Rockies, but he spent the entire 2025 campaign in the minors as a member of the Rangers organization. Over his 11 starts for Triple-A Round Rock, Blach compiled a 3.88 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB in 51 innings.

Ty Blach
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Blach See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Blach See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 7
Author Image
Chris Bennett
September 7, 2024
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 7
Author Image
Dan Marcus
September 7, 2024
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Double Trouble
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Double Trouble
Author Image
Todd Zola
August 31, 2024
MLB Picks and Props Tonight: Tuesday, July 23
MLB
MLB Picks and Props Tonight: Tuesday, July 23
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
July 23, 2024
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 23
Author Image
Chris Bennett
July 23, 2024