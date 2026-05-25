Ty Blach News: Reaches free agency
Blach elected to become a free agent Monday.
Blach had been removed from the Cubs' 40-man roster and will test out free agency rather than accept an outright assignment. The lefty could wind up re-signing on a minor-league deal, but he will have the ability to negotiate with all teams.
Ty Blach
Free Agent
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