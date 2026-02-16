Ty France News: Back to San Diego as NRI
The Padres signed France to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
France was drafted by the Padres and reached the majors with them before being traded to the Mariners. The 31-year-old graded out well defensively at first base in 2025 but turned in a sub-.700 OPS for the second straight regular season between the Twins and Blue Jays. France will join a suddenly-crowded mix at first base and designated hitter in San Diego.
