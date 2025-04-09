Ty France News: Clubs first long ball

France went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI against the Royals in a 4-0 win Wednesday.

France was the only Minnesota batter with more than one hit in the victory, and he drove in half of the team's runs on an RBI single in the sixth inning and a solo shot to left field in the ninth. It was the veteran first baseman's third multi-hit performance of the campaign, though he came into Wednesday in a 3-for-17 rut at the plate over his past five contests. France has settled in as the Twins' primary first baseman and has posted a .256/.304/.395 slash line through his first 46 plate appearances of the campaign.