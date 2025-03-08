Ty France News: Continues hot start to spring

France went 2-for-3 with one home run, one double, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

He had an RBI double off Aroldis Chapman in the fourth inning and later swatted a three-run homer off Josh Winckowski in the sixth. France inked a one-year, $1 million deal with the Twins back on Feb. 11 and has torn the cover off the ball eight games into spring training. Through 22 plate appearances, France is slashing .524/.565/1.000 with two long balls, four doubles, seven RBI, six runs scored and a pair of walks. Manager Rocco Baldelli has said France is viewed as Minnesota's starting first baseman going into the season, and it's "not a platoon situation."