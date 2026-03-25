Ty France News: Contract selected by San Diego

The Padres selected France to the major-league roster Wednesday.

As expected, France is a member of the Padres' Opening Day roster after Sung-Mun Song (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. France put together a strong spring training across 19 Cactus League outings, finishing with a .306/.352/.510 slash line with two home runs and 12 RBI in 54 plate appearances. He should see some playing time as a utility man for as long as Song is out of action.