Ty France headshot

Ty France News: Contract selected by San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Padres selected France to the major-league roster Wednesday.

As expected, France is a member of the Padres' Opening Day roster after Sung-Mun Song (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. France put together a strong spring training across 19 Cactus League outings, finishing with a .306/.352/.510 slash line with two home runs and 12 RBI in 54 plate appearances. He should see some playing time as a utility man for as long as Song is out of action.

Ty France
San Diego Padres
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