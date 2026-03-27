Ty France headshot

Ty France News: Drawing start at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 1:46pm

France will start at first base and bat seventh in Friday's game versus the Tigers.

After the lefty-swinging Gavin Sheets started at first base Opening Day against southpaw Tarik Skubal, the Padres will go with the right-handed-hitting France versus lefty Framber Valdez. San Diego is expected to give Sheets plenty of run at first base against lefties this season, but France and Nick Castellanos will also be in the mix at the position.

Ty France
San Diego Padres
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