Ty France News: Goes deep Saturday
France went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 4-2 win against the Cardinals on Saturday.
France supplied the Padres with their first run on a fifth-inning solo blast. That marked his first long ball since he went deep twice versus Arizona on April 25. France hasn't been getting consistent playing time, and his start Saturday was just his second over San Diego's past six contests. However, the veteran infielder has done well pretty well when called upon, slashing .279/.313/.574 with four home runs, nine runs, 11 RBI and a stolen base through 64 plate appearances.
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