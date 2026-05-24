Ty France News: Goes yard in Sunday's loss
France went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Athletics.
France blasted an opposite-field solo shot in the seventh inning to cut into the deficit, though the Padres were unable to rally for a victory. Sunday marked France's seventh multi-hit effort across 32 appearances in 2026. He hasn't been a staple of San Diego's everyday lineup, but the veteran infielder has been productive when called upon, slashing .279/.311/.535 with five homers, three doubles, two triples, 16 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base across 90 plate appearances.
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