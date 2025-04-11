Ty France News: Homers Thursday

France went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.

France got the Twins on the board Thursday with a 411-foot blast off Michael Wacha in the second inning, his second homer this season. The veteran first baseman has been swinging the bat well of late, going 6-for-14 with four extra-base hits in his last four contests. Overall, France is slashing .261/.320/.457 with five RBI and seven runs scored through his first 50 plate appearances on the campaign.