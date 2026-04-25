Ty France headshot

Ty France News: Homers twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

France went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

France got the Padres on the board with a solo shot in the fifth inning before adding another in the ninth. It marked his second multi-hit effort of the season and his first two-homer game since 2023. On the year, the 31-year-old is slashing .265/.306/.559 with four extra-base hits, three RBI and six runs scored across just 36 plate appearances.

Ty France
San Diego Padres
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