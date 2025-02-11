Ty France News: Inks one-year pact with Minnesota

The Twins signed France to a one-year contract Tuesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

France will be thrown into the first-base mix for Minnesota along with Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien. The 30-year-old slashed only .234/.305/.365 with 13 homers over 140 regular-season games between the Mariners and Reds last season, but the Twins will be hoping to get a version of France closer to the one that produced an All-Star campaign in 2022 with Seattle.