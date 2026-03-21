Ty France News: Makes Opening Day roster
France will be part of the Padres' Opening Day roster, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
France joined the Padres in mid-February on a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training. He played well at the plate across 17 Cactus League games, posting a .318/.367/.545 slash line with two home runs and 12 RBI in 49 plate appearances. With Sung-Mun Song (oblique) expected to open the season on the IL, France could see a fair amount of playing time as a utility man for the start of the 2026 campaign.
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