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Ty France News: On bench, but playing time on rise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 12:29pm

France is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

France will head to the bench after he went 6-for-16 with a solo home run, a double and three additional runs while starting at first base in five of the Padres' previous six games. The Padres have an opening in their everyday lineup for one of France, Miguel Andujar and Nick Castellanos, and manager Craig Stammen looks like he could ride the hottest bat of the trio in the short term until one player clearly separates himself from the others.

Ty France
San Diego Padres
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