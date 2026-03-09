Ty France News: Realistic chance to crack roster

France appears to have a path to make the Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Sung-Mun Song's oblique injury has seemingly opened up an opportunity for France, who has been seeing the ball well so far this spring. The 31-year-old is 10-for-27 (.370) at the dish with five RBI and two runs scored following Monday's exhibition against the Rangers. France is in consideration for a utility role of sorts, as he logged time at second base earlier in his career and could provide a solid bat off the bench, which as Cassavell notes, could be of interest to skipper Craig Stammen. However, this will all depend on whether Song is forced to begin the 2026 regular season on the injured list.