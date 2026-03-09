Ty France headshot

Ty France News: Realistic chance to crack roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

France appears to have a path to make the Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Sung-Mun Song's oblique injury has seemingly opened up an opportunity for France, who has been seeing the ball well so far this spring. The 31-year-old is 10-for-27 (.370) at the dish with five RBI and two runs scored following Monday's exhibition against the Rangers. France is in consideration for a utility role of sorts, as he logged time at second base earlier in his career and could provide a solid bat off the bench, which as Cassavell notes, could be of interest to skipper Craig Stammen. However, this will all depend on whether Song is forced to begin the 2026 regular season on the injured list.

Ty France
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty France See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty France See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
18 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
38 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
117 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 4
Author Image
Dan Marcus
132 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 4
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for World Series Game 4
Author Image
Chris Bennett
132 days ago