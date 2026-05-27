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Ty France News: Sitting after four straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

France is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

After striking out in all four of his at-bats in Tuesday's 4-3 loss, France will get a chance to clear his head in the series finale. France had been included in the lineup at first base in each of the Friars' previous four games, with three of those starts coming against right-handed pitching. He looks like he may have the edge over Nick Castellanos for the final opening in San Diego's everyday lineup until the team gets Jake Cronenworth (concussion) back from the 7-day injured list.

Ty France
San Diego Padres
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