Ty France headshot

Ty France News: Swats sixth homer Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

France went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 7-5 win against Washington on Friday.

France's long ball was a big one, as he tied the game 5-5 with a solo shot in the sixth inning. The veteran infielder is holding down the strong side of a first-base platoon and has given San Diego an offensive boost with a .286/.314/.541 slash line, six homers, 17 RBI and one stolen base through 36 contests. France is again starting at first base while batting seventh Saturday in the second game of the series.

Ty France
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty France See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty France See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
28 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
34 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
35 days ago