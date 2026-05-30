Ty France News: Swats sixth homer Friday
France went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 7-5 win against Washington on Friday.
France's long ball was a big one, as he tied the game 5-5 with a solo shot in the sixth inning. The veteran infielder is holding down the strong side of a first-base platoon and has given San Diego an offensive boost with a .286/.314/.541 slash line, six homers, 17 RBI and one stolen base through 36 contests. France is again starting at first base while batting seventh Saturday in the second game of the series.
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