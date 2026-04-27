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Ty France News: Tallies four RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

France went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, four RBI, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's win over the Cubs.

France led the Padres' offense, ripping a two-RBI double in the first inning before adding a two-RBI triple in the seventh. The 31-year-old hasn't been a regular in the lineup but has been effective when called upon in 2026, slashing .297/.350/.649 with three homers, two doubles, a triple, seven RBI, seven runs and a stolen base across 40 plate appearances. His continued production should lead to increased playing time, especially if Manny Machado, who exited Monday's contest early with an undisclosed injury, is forced to miss time.

Ty France
San Diego Padres
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