Ty France headshot

Ty France News: Tallies three RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

France went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.

France drew the start at first base in Sunday's series finale and punished his former club with three singles that plated three runs as the Padres completed a weekend sweep. The 31-year-old hasn't operated as an everyday player for San Diego this season, but he has been productive when called upon. Across 78 plate appearances, France is slashing .280/.308/.520 with four homers, two doubles, two triples, 14 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base.

Ty France
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty France See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty France See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago