Ty France headshot

Ty France News: Trio of hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 6:49pm

France went 3-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, two additional runs scored and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Rockies.

France was a difference-maker, reaching base in all four plate appearances, highlighted by his first homer of the campaign in the fourth inning that left the bat at 107.4 mph and traveled 427 feet into the Padres' bullpen. The veteran entered Sunday's contest with just one hit through 12 plate appearances to open the season but is now slashing .286/.375/.571 after his big performance against the Rockies. In his second stint with San Diego, France has primarily been deployed as a platoon bat against left-handed pitching, though Sunday's performance came against right-handers after planned starter Kyle Freeland (shoulder) was a late scratch.

Ty France
San Diego Padres
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