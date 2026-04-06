Ty Johnson Injury: Yet to make Triple-A debut
Triple-A Durham placed Johnson on the 7-day injured list due to a lower-back strain, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.
He isn't officially listed on the IL, but Dykstra's reporting coincides with the fact Johnson hasn't made his season debut yet, so we can consider Johnson out indefinitely. He is a controversial prospect, as his minor-league results have been outstanding but he's a righty who leans almost exclusively on his fastball and slider, so there are some detractors who believe he fits best in the bullpen long term.
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